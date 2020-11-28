 Skip to main content
Madison man arrested in Middleton for alleged 6th OWI offense

Madison man arrested in Middleton for alleged 6th OWI offense

Middleton police arrested a Madison man early Saturday morning for his alleged sixth OWI offense.

An officer pulled over Demetrius Mathes, 45, in the 6200 block of University Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Middleton police Lt. Tyler Loether said in a statement, and the officer smelled a "strong odor of marijuana and odor of intoxicants coming from Mathes."

Mathes refused a field sobriety test, Loether said. He was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative felony charge of OWI, along with being cited for operating with a revoked driver's license, according to Loether.

