Madison man arrested in Middleton for alleged 6th OWI offense

An officer pulled over Demetrius Mathes, 45, in the 6200 block of University Avenue around 2:30 a.m., Middleton police Lt. Tyler Loether said in a statement, and the officer smelled a "strong odor of marijuana and odor of intoxicants coming from Mathes."

Mathes refused a field sobriety test, Loether said. He was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative felony charge of OWI, along with being cited for operating with a revoked driver's license, according to Loether.