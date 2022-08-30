Madison man arrested in June robbery, shooting that seriously injured 2, Madison police say

A Madison man has been arrested in a June 29 armed robbery and shooting that seriously injured two people, Madison police reported.

Jamari Mondie, 19, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted homicide and armed robbery Monday morning following a court hearing in a separate Dane County case, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Mondie was taken into custody without incident by officers on the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, Fryer said.

Two males, ages 18 and 16, were seriously injured in the shooting around 5:20 p.m. on June 29 inside a vehicle parked outside McDonald's, 2901 Dryden Drive, Fryer said.

The Violent Crime Unit is leading the continuing investigation, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.