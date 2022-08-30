Madison man arrested in June robbery, shooting that seriously injured 2, Madison police say

A Madison man has been arrested in a June 29 armed robbery and shooting that seriously injured two people, Madison police reported.
Jamari Mondie, 19, was arrested on tentative charges of attempted homicide and armed robbery Monday morning following a court hearing in a separate Dane County case, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Mondie was taken into custody without incident by officers on the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team, Fryer said.
Two males, ages 18 and 16, were seriously injured in the shooting around 5:20 p.m. on June 29 inside a vehicle parked outside McDonald's, 2901 Dryden Drive, Fryer said.
The Violent Crime Unit is leading the continuing investigation, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
People are also reading…
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.