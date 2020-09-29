 Skip to main content
Madison man arrested in August crash on East Washington Avenue that critically injured woman, police say
Madison man arrested in August crash on East Washington Avenue that critically injured woman, police say

Evrett S. Domingo booking photo

Evrett S. Domingo.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man has been arrested in an Aug. 6 T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue that critically injured a woman, Madison police reported Wednesday.

A Madison police traffic specialist identified the hit-and-run driver of the SUV that T-boned a van as Evrett S. Domingo, 36, and he was arrested last week and is facing numerous charges, including hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, police spokesman Joel Despain said in a statement.

Two passengers in the SUV Domingo was driving suffered serious injuries in the crash: an 18-year-old man who was hospitalized with two broken vertebrae, and a 37-year-old woman who underwent surgery for internal bleeding and the removal of her spleen, and initially was in critical condition, DeSpain said.

The crash happened about 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street. Witnesses told police that the SUV had hit the side of the van, and the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

