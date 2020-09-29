Madison man arrested in August crash on East Washington Avenue that critically injured woman, police say

A Madison man has been arrested in an Aug. 6 T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue that critically injured a woman, Madison police reported Wednesday.
A Madison police traffic specialist identified the hit-and-run driver of the SUV that T-boned a van as Evrett S. Domingo, 36, and he was arrested last week and is facing numerous charges, including hit-and-run causing great bodily harm, and knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked, police spokesman Joel Despain said in a statement.
Two passengers in the SUV Domingo was driving suffered serious injuries in the crash: an 18-year-old man who was hospitalized with two broken vertebrae, and a 37-year-old woman who underwent surgery for internal bleeding and the removal of her spleen, and initially was in critical condition, DeSpain said.
The crash happened about 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 6 at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street. Witnesses told police that the SUV had hit the side of the van, and the driver fled the scene before officers arrived.
