Madison man arrested in Aug. 15 shots fired incident on East Side, Madison police say

A Madison man has been arrested in an incident Aug. 15 in which shots were fired on the East Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 15, police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Atwood Avenue on reports of shots fired, and officers found one shell casing in the street, with no reported injuries or damage to property, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
On Friday, police arrested Allen Crawford Jr., 34, in relation to the incident, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement Monday.
Crawford was taken to the Dane County Jail on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a felon, and disorderly conduct, Malloy.
The Atwood Avenue shots happened a little more than an hour after a 17-year-old boy was shot to death late on the night of Aug. 14 near Camp Randall Stadium.
Police have not said if there is any connection between the homicide, the Atwood Avenue gunshots and more gunshots that were reported about 1:25 a.m. Aug. 15 in the area of Lake Street and State Street Downtown. There were no reported injuries or damage in the Downtown shooting.