Madison man arrested in attempted robbery where clerk shrugged off bomb threat with, ‘I’m going to die anyway,’ Madison police say

A Madison man has been arrested in an attempted robbery where the clerk shrugged off bomb threat by saying, "I’m going to die anyway," Madison police reported.

The crime happened Jan. 27 about 8:30 p.m. at the Citgo, 3401 Milwaukee Street, and a detective developed probable cause to arrest Dawson J. Uhalt, 20, for attempted armed robbery. Uhalt turned himself into police early Saturday morning and was jailed, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The clerk wasn’t impressed when the would-be robber said, "There's bombs everywhere and if you don't give me all the money, everyone is going to die," DeSpain said in reporting that incident.

“I’m going to die anyway,” the clerk replied, and the man fled empty-handed, DeSpain said.

