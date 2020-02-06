Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after crash in Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison parking lot, police say

A Madison man was arrested for his fifth offense of operating while intoxicated after a crash early Thursday in the parking lot at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, 4002 Evan Acres Road, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Just after midnight, Ronald L. Williamson, 39, crashed his 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a parked vehicle in the lot, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Williamson got out of his car and attempted to flee, but was caught after a foot chase, Schaffer said.

Williamson was jailed on tentative charges of a fifth offense of OWI, resisting, OAR, possession of THC, reckless driving, open Intoxicants, and warrants for domestic disorderly conduct, theft and a probation violation, Schaffer said.

