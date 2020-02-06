You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after crash in Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison parking lot, police say

Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after crash in Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison parking lot, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald L. Williamson booking photo

Ronald L. Williamson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested for his fifth offense of operating while intoxicated after a crash early Thursday in the parking lot at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, 4002 Evan Acres Road, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Just after midnight, Ronald L. Williamson, 39, crashed his 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a parked vehicle in the lot, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Williamson got out of his car and attempted to flee, but was caught after a foot chase, Schaffer said.

Williamson was jailed on tentative charges of a fifth offense of OWI, resisting, OAR, possession of THC, reckless driving, open Intoxicants, and warrants for domestic disorderly conduct, theft and a probation violation, Schaffer said.

Hit-and-run turned homicide, West Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics