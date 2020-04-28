Madison man arrested for stabbing man during altercation in Fitchburg, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Madison man was arrested early Tuesday morning for stabbing a man during an altercation in Fitchburg, police reported.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Post Road shortly before 3:15 a.m. on a report of a stabbing, Fitchburg police said in a statement.

Arriving officer found a man with several non-life threatening stab wounds, and he was able to provide a suspect description and direction of travel. A short time later, a traffic stop was conducted and a suspect from the stabbing was detained, police said.

Interviews with the man was stabbed and other witnesses led to the arrest of Amari D. Johnson-Amos, of Madison, on tentative charges of battery and second-degree reckless endangering safety, as well as several outstanding warrants, police said.

The investigation revealed that there was a physical altercation before Johnson-Amos armed himself and stabbed the man, who is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

