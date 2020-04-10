You are the owner of this article.
Madison man arrested for reckless homicide in overdose death in New Glarus, authorities say
Kerwin Harvey booking photo

Kerwin Harvey.

 GREEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested Thursday for reckless homicide in an overdose death on Wednesday in New Glarus, authorities reported.

Emergency responders were called to a New Glarus residence shortly before noon on Wednesday on a report of an unresponsive person, who was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, New Glarus Police Chief Burt Boldebuck said in a statement.

New Glarus police and Green County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained evidence that the death was opioid related and they determined that a Madison man was the suspected supplier, Boldebuck said.

At about 9 a.m. on Thursday, Green County deputies, along with a Lafayette County deputy, agents from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, and Madison police located suspect Kerwin L. Harvey, 63, in a business parking lot on the East Side and arrested him without incident, Boldebuck said.

Harvey was taken to the Green County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

The incident remains under investigation and additional information won’t be disclosed until next week, Boldebuck said.

