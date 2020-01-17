You are the owner of this article.
Madison man arrested for pistol whipping that left woman with broken tooth, needing stitches, Madison police say

Robert L. Avery booking photo

Robert L. Avery.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested Wednesday for a pistol whipping last month that left a woman with a broken tooth and needing stitches, Madison police reported.

The alleged attack happened Dec. 16 about 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Detectives used surveillance images to identify and arrest Robert L. Avery, 27, and he was taken into custody on a probation hold and tentative charges of substantial battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and armed robbery as the victim told the detective also was robbed, DeSpain said.

Homicides, hidden cameras found in students' hotel rooms top recent notable crimes in Madison area

