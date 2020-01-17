Madison man arrested for pistol whipping that left woman with broken tooth, needing stitches, Madison police say

The alleged attack happened Dec. 16 about 11:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Winnebago Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Detectives used surveillance images to identify and arrest Robert L. Avery, 27, and he was taken into custody on a probation hold and tentative charges of substantial battery, felon in possession of a firearm, and armed robbery as the victim told the detective also was robbed, DeSpain said.