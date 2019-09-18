A Madison man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and fleeing an officer after a ride Tuesday night that ended on State Street, where regular motor vehicle traffic is prohibited, police reported.
Byron F. Ramirez-Urbina, 31, also was cited for driving on a sidewalk, failure to obey a boulevard ordinance, operating without a license, and expectorating (spitting) in public, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. when a driver later identified as Ramirez-Urbina failed to stop his SUV at the dead-end of North Frances Street, drove across a sidewalk, and through a pedestrian-only area, before dropping off a curb and onto State Street, DeSpain said.
A Madison officer who witnessed this got behind the SUV, activated the squad's siren, and followed Ramirez-Urbina, who was slow to pull over. He finally did at the intersection of State and West Gorham Street, DeSpain said.
A sergeant who was the scene wrote in his report: "When I arrived, there were many people out on foot or bicycle. This was a busy Tuesday night and given the driver of the vehicle was at one time on the sidewalk and then driving on State Street, it is fortunate no one was injured."
