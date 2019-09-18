Byron F. Ramirez-Urbina booking photo

Byron F. Ramirez-Urbina.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and fleeing an officer after a ride Tuesday night that ended on State Street, where regular motor vehicle traffic is prohibited, police reported.

Byron F. Ramirez-Urbina, 31, also was cited for driving on a sidewalk, failure to obey a boulevard ordinance, operating without a license, and expectorating (spitting) in public, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The incident began shortly after 11 p.m. when a driver later identified as Ramirez-Urbina failed to stop his SUV at the dead-end of North Frances Street, drove across a sidewalk, and through a pedestrian-only area, before dropping off a curb and onto State Street, DeSpain said.

A Madison officer who witnessed this got behind the SUV, activated the squad's siren, and followed Ramirez-Urbina, who was slow to pull over. He finally did at the intersection of State and West Gorham Street, DeSpain said.

A sergeant who was the scene wrote in his report: "When I arrived, there were many people out on foot or bicycle. This was a busy Tuesday night and given the driver of the vehicle was at one time on the sidewalk and then driving on State Street, it is fortunate no one was injured."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.