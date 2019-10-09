A Madison man was arrested for his second operating while intoxicated offense after a fiery crash into a utility police on the East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday when an SUV collided with the pole at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Harding Street, police public information officer Joel DeSpain said.
Witnesses who saw the driver walk away from the crash provided good descriptions of the man to responding officers, and the man was found walking in the area and Frank B. Davis, 49, was arrested on tentative charges of second offense OWI, hit-and-run, unreasonable speed, operating while revoked and resisting/obstructing, DeSpain said.
Firefighters put out the blaze and a Madison Gas and Electric crew responded to deal with the toppled pole, DeSpain said.