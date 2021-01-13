Madison man arrested for heroin possession, 4th OWI since Dec. 7, police say

A Madison man was arrested for operating while intoxicated for the fourth time since Dec. 7, Madison police reported.

William C. Maysack, 36, was arrested for OWI on Dec. 7, 9 and 22, and Tuesday, with all four offenses considered first offenses on arrest since none have made it through the court system, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Maysack was found asleep in the driver's seat of a stolen Subaru with his foot on the brake at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue on the Far East Side, Grigg said in a report.

Maysack faces tentative charges of OWI, operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

His prior arrests included two in a stolen car and he also is a suspect in a recent retail theft, Grigg said.

Shootings and death investigations top recent notable crime news in south-central Wisconsin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.