Madison man arrested for heroin possession, 4th OWI since Dec. 7, police say

A Madison man was arrested for operating while intoxicated for the fourth time since Dec. 7, Madison police reported.
William C. Maysack, 36, was arrested for OWI on Dec. 7, 9 and 22, and Tuesday, with all four offenses considered first offenses on arrest since none have made it through the court system, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said.
At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Maysack was found asleep in the driver's seat of a stolen Subaru with his foot on the brake at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue on the Far East Side, Grigg said in a report.
Maysack faces tentative charges of OWI, operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.
His prior arrests included two in a stolen car and he also is a suspect in a recent retail theft, Grigg said.
