 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison man arrested for heroin possession, 4th OWI since Dec. 7, police say
alert

Madison man arrested for heroin possession, 4th OWI since Dec. 7, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
William C. Maysack booking photo

William C. Maysack.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested for operating while intoxicated for the fourth time since Dec. 7, Madison police reported.

William C. Maysack, 36, was arrested for OWI on Dec. 7, 9 and 22, and Tuesday, with all four offenses considered first offenses on arrest since none have made it through the court system, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Maysack was found asleep in the driver's seat of a stolen Subaru with his foot on the brake at the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Atwood Avenue on the Far East Side, Grigg said in a report.

Maysack faces tentative charges of OWI, operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property.

His prior arrests included two in a stolen car and he also is a suspect in a recent retail theft, Grigg said.

Shootings and death investigations top recent notable crime news in south-central Wisconsin

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics