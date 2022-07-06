Madison man arrested for firing gun into ceiling of South Side apartment, police say

A Madison man was arrested for firing a gun into the ceiling of his South Side apartment on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to an apartment building in the 900 block of West Badger Road about 8:45 p.m. Sunday found a bullet hole in the ceiling of the man's apartment, located the bullet in a closet in the unit above, which was unoccupied when police arrived, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.