A Madison man is facing four counts of felony first-degree reckless endangerment after bullets from his weapon allegedly struck an occupied car in February.
Madison police arrested Vercell Moorehead, 25, Tuesday following a search warrant at his residence on Madison's North Side, department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. Moorehead was taken into police custody after attempting to jump from a second-story balcony, Fryer said.
Moorehead is accused of causing bullet damage to the vehicle, which had four people inside, including two children, just before midnight on Feb. 14 near his residence in the 10 block of Straubel Court. None of the car's occupants were injured but discharged bullets were found inside the car.
Moorhead has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and intent to deliver THC. An initial appearance was scheduled for Friday.
People are also reading…
Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022
Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.
At the same time, when margins of victory are narrow, voter ID can lower turnout — especially among poor and nonwhite voters, some research suggests.
The City Council ultimately voted 11-9 at about 4 a.m. to let the city begin preparations for a yearlong body-worn camera pilot program.
This fact-check did not keep the national media from continuing to parrot the Michels-will-suspend-democracy canard.
Madison pays price for City Council's endorsement of racial quotas.
It wasn't hard to be suspicious of alleged 100% turnout at Wisconsin nursing homes — or anywhere else.