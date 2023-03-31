A Madison man is facing four counts of felony first-degree reckless endangerment after bullets from his weapon allegedly struck an occupied car in February.

Madison police arrested Vercell Moorehead, 25, Tuesday following a search warrant at his residence on Madison's North Side, department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement. Moorehead was taken into police custody after attempting to jump from a second-story balcony, Fryer said.

Moorehead is accused of causing bullet damage to the vehicle, which had four people inside, including two children, just before midnight on Feb. 14 near his residence in the 10 block of Straubel Court. None of the car's occupants were injured but discharged bullets were found inside the car.

Moorhead has also been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and intent to deliver THC. An initial appearance was scheduled for Friday.