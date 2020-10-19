Madison man arrested for disorderly conduct, allegedly called woman a racial slur

A 52-year-old Madison man has been tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, with a hate-crime enhancer, after he allegedly called a neighbor a racial slur during a dispute Saturday morning.

Kevin D. Reffruschinni, who is white, called his neighbor, a Black woman, the slur and threatened to kill her and police officers after the woman complained that he was making loud noises above the woman's apartment in the 1000 block of East Mifflin Street on the city's Near East Side at about 10 a.m., police said. Reffruschinni was also tentatively charged with domestic battery involving a different woman.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reffruschinni has two previous convictions for disorderly conduct and has an open case in La Crosse County for lewd and lascivious behavior, according to online court records.

State hate-crime enhancers appear rare in Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Court System.

The system does not keep a running tally of hate-crime charges, according to courts spokesman Tom Sheehan, but in 2017 compiled a report that showed from 2006 to 2014, the enhancers were applied a total of 22 times.

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not respond to emails requesting comment on how often his office files hate-crime charges.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.