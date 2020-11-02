Madison man arrested for crude, murderous graffiti and spitting at officer on Capitol Square

A Madison man was arrested Sunday morning for graffiti that included crude and murderous messaging as well as spitting at an officer on Capitol Square.
Khalid Smiri, 20, spray painted buildings, a bus shelter and pavement with different phrases, including some calling for the murder of police, Madison police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said. He was arrested for the graffiti on N. Carroll Street at around 10:25 a.m. Sunday.
Smiri repeatedly called a Madison police officer, who is Black, a racial epithet and also spit at an officer during the arrest.
He was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of criminal damage to property, discharge of bodily fluids at a public safety worker and resisting/obstructing.
