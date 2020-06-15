You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Madison man arrested for allegedly trafficking teen girl
alert

Madison man arrested for allegedly trafficking teen girl

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian D. Lamphier booking photo

Brian D. Lamphier.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 50-year-old Madison man was arrested Friday for trafficking a 15-year-old girl, Madison police reported.

Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit and SWAT members served a warrant on an apartment in the 1000 block of Colby Street about 7:15 a.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

Brian D. Lamphier was arrested for allegedly trafficking a child, and the investigation is continuing, DeSpain said.

81-year-old man killed in North Side shooting, Footville man arrested for 20-plus burglaries top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics