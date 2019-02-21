A Madison man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.
Jeremy Schenck, 23, was arrested by officers on the Madison Police Department's special victims unit, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
He was arrested at his apartment in the 3100 block of Muir Field Road at about 9:30 a.m.
Schenck faces tentative charges of four counts of possession of child pornography and felony bail jumping.
"The investigation is continuing and more tentative charges could be added," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.