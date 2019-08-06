A 21-year-old Madison man was arrested on eight counts of delivering heroin last week Wednesday, following an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force.
The man, Akiel Hunt, was the primary suspect in the task force's investigation, according to Madison Police. The task force found 30 grams of heroin/fentanyl in Hunt's car and apartment on the Far East Side, among other evidence of drug trafficking.
Hunt and a second man, Carl McClarn, 43, were both arrested following separate traffic stops after leaving Hunt's residence on the 5600 block Summershine Drive around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 31, police reported.
"A second person was observed leaving Hunt's residence," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He was arrested in a second traffic stop."
When McClarn was pulled over, he started ingesting a controlled substance and refused to unlock his vehicle. Officers were forced to break the car's windows, DeSpain said.
After the arrests, drug agents assisted by Madison Police Department SWAT, searched Hunt's apartment.
Between Hunt's traffic stop and the apartment search, officers seized more than $8,800 in cash, drug packaging, digital scales, cell phones and the 30 grams of opioids, among other evidence.
Hunt was arrested on tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, eight counts of delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple counts of bail jumping. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
McClarn, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested on tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.