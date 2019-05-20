A Madison man in the parking lot of a Southwest Side business was arrested Saturday afternoon for his alleged seventh operating while intoxicated offense.
Michael Peterson, 55, was taken to the Dane County Jail following his arrest at about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, Madison police said.
Police went to Jiffy Lube, 3140 Maple Valley Drive, after getting a report of an intoxicated driver in the parking lot.
Peterson was contacted by police, and when he refused to perform field sobriety tests, he was arrested.