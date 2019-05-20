A Madison man was arrested Sunday afternoon for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense after crashing his vehicle.
James Schulte, 53, was taken into custody to the Dane County Jail following his arrest at about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 2700 block of Hope Road in the town of Cottage Grove, where a vehicle went off the road and into a ditch.
Schulte had been driving west on Hope Road near Oakwood Drive when the crash took place. He was not injured.
Schulte was ticketed for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and operating after suspension.