A Madison man causing a crash Tuesday afternoon was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Mario Murphy, 34, was taken to the Dane County Jail on the felony OWI charge, and he also was ticketed for operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, having no insurance and a suspended registration, the Sheriff's Office said.
Murphy was driving east on Bailey Road in the town of Sun Prairie at about 4 p.m. when he didn't stop at a stop sign, hitting a southbound vehicle on Highway N.
The intersection is just south of the city of Sun Prairie.
The driver of the struck vehicle was not injured.