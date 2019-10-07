A Madison man was arrested for his alleged 10th OWI after a traffic stop early Monday in the town of Blooming Grove, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The traffic stop came shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Milwaukee Street near Corporate Drive, Sgt. Mike Ziesch said in a statement.
Charles H. Owens, 56, was arrested for his 10th offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a warrant was obtained to draw blood, and he was jailed on the felony OWI charge and a parole violation. Owens also was cited for operating after revocation and open intoxicants, Ziesch said.