A Madison man who fell to the floor of an East Side store Tuesday was arrested for his alleged seventh drunken driving offense.

Woodrow Bartlett, 52, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens, 4518 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.

"He entered the store, fell on the floor and could not get back up initially," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Employees called police and when officers arrived, Bartlett was outside, holding himself up by leaning on his car, police said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

