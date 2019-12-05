A 43-year-old Madison man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, Madison police reported.
Detectives from the department’s Special Victims Unit arrested Alamin B. Yussuf about 7 p.m. Wednesday on a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Yussuf was arrested when the department’s SWAT team served a warrant on his apartment in the 5000 block of Charon Lane, DeSpain said.
Yussuf's arrest was part of an ongoing investigation by SVU and the state Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
