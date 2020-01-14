You are the owner of this article.
Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault of disabled woman on Metro Transit bus

Madison man arrested for alleged sexual assault of disabled woman on Metro Transit bus

Tremaine R. Williams booking photo

Tremaine R. Williams.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a disabled woman on a Metro Transit bus on Thursday, Madison police reported.

The Madison Police Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested Tremaine R. Williams, 35, on a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault of a disabled adult, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Williams is accused of making the female victim, who was a stranger to him, touch him inappropriately while both were passengers on a bus around noon last Thursday, DeSpain said.

Bus surveillance images of the suspect were shared with officers, and Williams was spotted Friday, wearing the same clothing, at the East Transfer Point, 102 West Corporate Drive. The woman had reported the crime after arriving at the same location Thursday, DeSpain said.

