Madison man arrested for alleged possession of handgun at Verona Area High School

A Madison man was arrested for alleged possession of a handgun at Verona Area High School last week, Verona police reported.

Verona police received information that Antonio J. Hopkins, 21, had been in possession of a handgun and controlled substances inside a vehicle in a parking lot at Verona Area High School on Wednesday and Thursday, Lt. Mark Horstmann said in a statement.

Hopkins and his vehicle were not located on those days, but on Friday Hopkins and his vehicle were seen by Verona officers in a parking lot at Verona Area High School. The vehicle was stopped nearby, but no gun was located in it, Horstmann said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hopkins initially was arrested for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and it was learned he previously had the gun at the school for protection, and that he did not intend to harm anyone at the school, Horstmann said.

The gun was later located during the execution of a search warrant at Hopkins’ home, and Hopkins was booked into the Dane County Jail for possession of firearm in school zone, Horstmann said.

Man charged in Blue Mounds homicide, teen stealing Porsche top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.