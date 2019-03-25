Try 3 months for $3
A Madison man was arrested Sunday afternoon for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense, with two children under the age of 16 in his vehicle.

Phillip Iturbide Jr., 27, was arrested by Dane County deputies at about 3:45 p.m. on the exit ramp from Highway 151 to Highway 19, the Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy spotted a vehicle that had been reportedly driving all over the road near Highway 151 and Vinburn Road in Windsor.

Iturbide initially didn't pull over but stopped on the exit ramp.

He failed field sobriety tests and was arrested without incident.

In addition to the tentative charge of OWI, Iturbide also had outstanding warrants for resisting and disorderly conduct, and he also was cited for several traffic violations in Sunday's incident.

The two children were released to a responsible family member, the sheriff's report said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

