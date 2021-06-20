Madison man arrested for alleged 4th OWI with 3 children in car, authorities say

A 26-year-old Madison man was arrested Saturday afternoon for allegedly driving under the influence with three children under the age of 16 in the car in Dane County, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

A State Patrol Trooper pulled over Erik Hernandez after watching him deviate from a lane on Interstate 39/90/94 southbound near mile marker 136 just before 11:10 p.m.

The trooper determined that Hernandez was under the influence of a controlled substance, the State Patrol said. Hernandez was taken to the hospital, and the trooper obtained a warrant for an evidentiary blood draw.

The children's mother took them and the vehicle off of the interstate, the State Patrol said.

Hernandez was tentatively charged with his 4th OWI and operating after revocation.

