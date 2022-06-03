 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after weapons call, Madison police say

Jeremiah J. McCarty booking photo

Jeremiah J. McCarty.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested for his fifth offense of OWI after a weapons call early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 12:40 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 2500 block of McDivitt Road to check on a report of a person making threats involving a weapon, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Jeremiah J. McCarty, 37, of Madison, was seen leaving in a vehicle as police arrived at the scene, Fryer said.

McCarty was pulled over and ultimately arrested on tentative charges of OWI, carrying a concealed knife as a felon, and bail jumping, Fryer said.

