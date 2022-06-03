Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after weapons call, Madison police say

A Madison man was arrested for his fifth offense of OWI after a weapons call early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 12:40 a.m. Friday, officers were sent to the 2500 block of McDivitt Road to check on a report of a person making threats involving a weapon, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Jeremiah J. McCarty, 37, of Madison, was seen leaving in a vehicle as police arrived at the scene, Fryer said.
McCarty was pulled over and ultimately arrested on tentative charges of OWI, carrying a concealed knife as a felon, and bail jumping, Fryer said.
