 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after crossing into bike lane
0 Comments
alert

Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after crossing into bike lane

  • 0
Middleton police squad for July 16

MIDDLETON - A Madison man was arrested early Friday morning after his car was seen by a Middleton police officer crossing over a bicycle lane and between vehicle lanes while driving southbound on Branch Street near Franklin Avenue.

Following a sobriety test, Clayton R. Carlsen, 68, of Madison, was arrested for a fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Middleton police said.   

Carlson was booked into the Dane County Jail for a felony OWI, and was ticketed for deviating from his designated lane, police said. 

Driver was seen drifting between lanes and into bicycle lane.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics