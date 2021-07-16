Madison man arrested for 5th OWI after crossing into bike lane

MIDDLETON - A Madison man was arrested early Friday morning after his car was seen by a Middleton police officer crossing over a bicycle lane and between vehicle lanes while driving southbound on Branch Street near Franklin Avenue.

Following a sobriety test, Clayton R. Carlsen, 68, of Madison, was arrested for a fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Middleton police said.

Carlson was booked into the Dane County Jail for a felony OWI, and was ticketed for deviating from his designated lane, police said.

Driver was seen drifting between lanes and into bicycle lane.

