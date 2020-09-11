Madison man arrested for 2 bank robberies in August, Madison police say

Madison police say they are seeking charges against a Madison man in two bank robberies last month.
Marcus Longino, 26, was arrested for allegedly robbing Old National Bank, 302 N. Midvale Blvd, on Aug. 19 and Old National Bank 5750 Raymond Road, on Aug. 21, police spokeswoman Julie Laundrie said in a statement.
Descriptions of the suspect and the involved pickup truck as well as video evidence led investigators to determine that the same person committed both bank robberies and ultimately that it was Longino, resulting in his arrest and charges being sought against him, Laundrie said.
In both robberies, no weapon was seen and the robber fled with cash, police said.
