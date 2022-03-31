Madison man arrested at Wisconsin Dells hotel after police chase day prior, Columbia County Sheriff's Office says

A Madison man was arrested at a Wisconsin Dells hotel Tuesday after leading law enforcement on a chase through Columbia County one day prior, the Sheriff's Office said.

Paul Ripp, 49, was taken to the Columbia County Jail on several tentative charges including fleeing police, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and manufacturing/delivering methamphetamine after the incident, Columbia County Sheriff's Cpt. Jason Kocovsky said in a statement.

On Monday, Columbia County Sheriff's deputies responded to a different hotel in the town of Caledonia because they were informed that Ripp — who was wanted on several outstanding warrants — was staying there, Kocovsky said.

When deputies arrived, Ripp spotted them and fled in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, Kocovsky said. Deputies tried to make a traffic stop, but Ripp continued to flee.

At one point in the chase, a woman in Ripp's truck called the Sheriff's Office and said she didn't want to be in the vehicle anymore, Kocovsky said. Shortly after, Ripp slowed down, and she jumped out of the truck.

Deputies stopped to check on her, found that she was not seriously injured and waited with her until a friend could pick her up, Kocovsky said.

The police chase continued, but deputies lost sight of Ripp while he was traveling on Tritz Road, Kocovsky said. They found Ripp's truck abandoned in a wooded area along a gravel driveway.

Ripp was not found that night, despite law enforcement searching for him on foot, with drone and with K9 units, Kocovsky said.

The next day, Ripp was located at the Wisconsin Dells hotel. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested him.

Ripp has also been tentatively charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and several traffic citations.

