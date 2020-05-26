You are the owner of this article.
Madison man arrested after stabbing, fight at Brittingham Park on Monday, police say

Darryl Johnson booking photo

Darryl Johnson.

 DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested after a stabbing and fight at Brittingham Park on Monday, police reported.

Many officers were called to the reported fight and stabbing shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the park at 829 W. Washington Ave., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

They found a 30-year-old Madison man with a punctured arm who told police he had been attacked by a man armed with a large kitchen knife, DeSpain said.

The man received stitches for his wound at a local hospital, DeSpain said.

Witnesses helped police identify a suspect and Darryl Johnson, 59, was found at a nearby apartment complex and arrested for second-degree reckless endangerment, substantial battery and disorderly conduct, DeSpain said.

