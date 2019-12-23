You are the owner of this article.
Madison man arrested after shots fired at home in Sun Prairie, police say

Madison man arrested after shots fired at home in Sun Prairie, police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A 25-year-old Madison man was arrested Monday after a home in Sun Prairie was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, police said. 

The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 1400 block of Wild Iris Street just after 12:20 p.m. Sunday. 

On Monday, Jeff Starks was arrested in relation to the incident after Sun Prairie police and a Madison SWAT team conducted two search warrants at addresses on the 4300 block of Dwight Drive in Madison. 

No one was injured, but several bullets hit the outside of a home on the street, Sun Prairie police reported. 

Police said the incident appeared to be targeted. 

Starks was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and taken to the Dane County Jail. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

