Madison man arrested after shots fired at home in Sun Prairie, police say

A 25-year-old Madison man was arrested Monday after a home in Sun Prairie was struck by gunfire Sunday afternoon, police said.

The Sun Prairie Police Department responded to a report of shots fired on the 1400 block of Wild Iris Street just after 12:20 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, Jeff Starks was arrested in relation to the incident after Sun Prairie police and a Madison SWAT team conducted two search warrants at addresses on the 4300 block of Dwight Drive in Madison.

No one was injured, but several bullets hit the outside of a home on the street, Sun Prairie police reported.

Police said the incident appeared to be targeted.

Starks was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and taken to the Dane County Jail.

