Madison man arrested after Madison woman dies after apparently jumping from moving vehicle, authorities say
alert

Jeremiah Collins booking photo

Jeremiah Collins.

 COLUMBIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Madison man was arrested after a Madison woman died after apparently jumping from a vehicle he was driving early Sunday morning in Columbia County, authorities reported.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement that it received a 911 call about 4 a.m. advising that a female had jumped from a moving vehicle near N9371 Highway AA in the town of Lewiston.

While deputies were headed to that location, they received new information that the female was being transported by a private vehicle to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Brandner said.

Columbia County deputies and Portage police officers were able to make contact with the vehicle near Highway 127 and La Dawn Drive in Portage, and law enforcement personnel immediately removed the woman from the vehicle and began life-saving measures as she was not breathing and did not have a pulse, Brandner said.

The woman, Taylor B. Ninnemann, 22, was taken by ambulance to Divine Savior Hospital and then by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, where she was pronounced dead, Brandner said.

The driver, Jeremiah L. Collins, 24, appeared intoxicated and he was arrested and taken to the Columbia County Jail, Brandner said.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives are trying to determine what happened, with the initial information that Collins and Ninnemann were arguing right before getting into the vehicle, Brandner said.

Anyone with information about the incident or who saw Collins or Ninnemann over the weekend, is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Leda Wagner at 608-742-4166 ext. 3315.

