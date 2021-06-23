Madison man arrested after loaded gun allegedly found during East Side traffic stop

A Madison man was arrested after a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Tuesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy working a traffic grant stopped a vehicle driven by Tyree D. Brock-Tolbert, 31, on Fairmont Avenue in Madison, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.
Police dog Kimo was brought to the scene, gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and a loaded firearm was found, Schaffer said.
Brock-Tolbert then was arrested and jailed on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon and cited for operating after revocation, no seatbelt and possession of THC.