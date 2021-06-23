 Skip to main content
Madison man arrested after loaded gun allegedly found during East Side traffic stop
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A Madison man was arrested after a loaded gun was found during a traffic stop Tuesday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 8 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy working a traffic grant stopped a vehicle driven by Tyree D. Brock-Tolbert, 31, on Fairmont Avenue in Madison, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a report.

Police dog Kimo was brought to the scene, gave a positive alert on the vehicle, and a loaded firearm was found, Schaffer said.

Brock-Tolbert then was arrested and jailed on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon and cited for operating after revocation, no seatbelt and possession of THC.

