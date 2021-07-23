Madison man arrested after hit-and-run crash on I-39/90 in stolen vehicle, authorities say

A Madison man with a warrant out for his arrest was jailed after a hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Interstate 39/90 in a stolen vehicle, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 5:40 a.m. Friday on northbound I-39/90 near mile post 180 in Rock County when a red Kia Soul was hit by a silver Toyota Camry, Sgt. Luke Yahn said in a statement.

The driver of the Soul was able to provide police with the license plate of the Camry, which was listed as stolen out of Madison, Yahn said.

The Camry had been reported speeding north on I-39/90 and troopers were able to locate and stop it at mile post 150 about 6 a.m., the State Patrol said.

Troopers discovered that the driver of the Camry, Trokon Karnga, 38, was wanted on a warrant from the state Department of Corrections, and Karnga was arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail, the State Patrol said.

The registered owner of the Camry was notified by Madison police, Yahn said.

