A Madison was arrested for breaking into and attempting to break into numerous apartments Downtown early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
Shan K. Daley, 19, was arrested on tentative charges of three counts of burglary and four counts of attempted burglary after police received several calls and responded to the 100 block of North Mills Street about 3:15 a.m. Friday.
Officers quickly established a perimeter and arrested Daley, who smelled of intoxicants, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain reported.
Officers found numerous window screens cut on Gerry Court, Spring Street and North Mills Street, DeSpain said.
One 19-year-old woman told police that she awoke to hear her bedroom window being opened and her curtains being yanked. The suspect was unable to make entry as her bed was blocking the window, so he broke a screen to another window of the woman's apartment, opened a window, and came inside. She yelled and he fled out the front door, DeSpain said.
Victims reported a couple of miscellaneous items missing, including a potted plant which was recovered and returned to its owner, DeSpain said.
Retired detective witnesses North Side shooting, chases and helps arrest gunman, police say
Driver faces OWI homicide charge after passenger dies in crash into parked dump truck in Milton, authorities say
Services set for Madison hydrogeologist killed in 'completely random assault'
Bystander intervention leads to arrests of robber and man who attacked restaurant worker, Madison police say
Monroe woman feared being shot when man pointed gun at her on Southwest Side, Madison police say
‘Tragic accident’: Edgerton man killed when run over by bulldozer, police say
Despite additional efforts, winter is likely to be what reduces bad behavior Downtown
Massage therapist arrested for allegedly touching client in sexual manner, Madison police say
Couple’s argument on Near East Side interrupted when stranger stabs man, Madison police say
Madison man gets 18 years in federal prison for taxi, gas station robberies
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.