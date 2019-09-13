A Madison was arrested for breaking into and attempting to break into numerous apartments Downtown early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Shan K. Daley, 19, was arrested on tentative charges of three counts of burglary and four counts of attempted burglary after police received several calls and responded to the 100 block of North Mills Street about 3:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers quickly established a perimeter and arrested Daley, who smelled of intoxicants, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain reported.

Officers found numerous window screens cut on Gerry Court, Spring Street and North Mills Street, DeSpain said.

One 19-year-old woman told police that she awoke to hear her bedroom window being opened and her curtains being yanked. The suspect was unable to make entry as her bed was blocking the window, so he broke a screen to another window of the woman's apartment, opened a window, and came inside. She yelled and he fled out the front door, DeSpain said.

Victims reported a couple of miscellaneous items missing, including a potted plant which was recovered and returned to its owner, DeSpain said.

