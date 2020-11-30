Madison man arrested after 3 'smash-and-grab' robberies on Williamson Street, police say

A 47-year-old Madison man was arrested early Sunday after three consecutive "smash-and-grab" robberies of businesses on Williamson Street, Madison police said.
Reginald Funches was arrested on tentative charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and a parole violation for two of the robberies, but police are still trying to determine probable cause for the third, police spokesperson Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The break-ins occurred just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, DeSpain said.
Funches allegedly threw a brick through the front doors of Roman Candle Pizzeria, 1054 Williamson St., and then stole electronics and money from the cash register, DeSpain said.
Police also believe Funches used a rock to break into Crystal Corner Bar at 1302 Williamson St., and took cash from the register.
DeSpain said Funches is the primary suspect in a third robbery at Willaby's Cafe, 1351 Williamson St., where the robber also used a rock to break the front door's glass and then took cash from the register.
Funches was taken to the Dane County Jail.
