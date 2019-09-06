A Madison man was arrested after a 20-minute pursuit across southern Dane County Thursday night that reached 94 miles per hour, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident began about 9:20 p.m. Thursday when a deputy made a traffic stop of a blue 2007 Pontiac G6 at Highway B and Keenan Road in the Town of Dunn, Lt. Ira Simpson said in a statement.
The Pontiac sped away shortly after the stop was started and that began a pursuit that traveled through several jurisdictions and reached a maximum speed of 94 mph while going west on Highway 14, near Irish Lane in Fitchburg, Simpsons said.
During the 20-minute pursuit, the driver stopped several times, then resumed fleeing, in a what police described as a “relatively circuitous route” through portions of Fitchburg, the Town and city of Madison, and the Town of Dunn.
The pursuit ended when the Pontiac G6 became disabled after striking a curb in a roundabout at the end of Nobel Drive and Fahey Glen, in Fitchburg, Simpson said.
Driver Keelan P. Seaton was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of eluding, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for operating after suspension.
Police said there were no injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.
Police from Oregon, Fitchburg and the Town of Madison assisted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.