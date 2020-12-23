Madison man arrested 3 times this month for driving while under the influence, police say

A Madison man has been arrested three times in December alone for operating vehicles, which were stolen in two of the instances, while under the influence.

A woman reported seeing a man, 36-year-old William C. Maysack, driving slowly before slumping over the steering wheel of a car in a parking lot on the 1800 block of S. Stoughton Road at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A paramedic with Madison fire was able to reach inside the stolen car, put it in park and remove the keys from the ignition.

The car was stolen from a Hayes Road parking lot Sunday after its owner left it running to warm up.

DeSpain said Maysack told police he uses heroin.

In another incident, an off-duty Madison police lieutenant saw a stolen car with its headlights off going in and out of a ditch at up to 70 mph in the wrong lanes of traffic on Highways T and TT at around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9. Dane County Sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin State Troopers were able to block off the stolen car near the intersection of Highway TT and Highway N.