Madison man arrested 3 times this month for driving while under the influence, police say

A Madison man has been arrested three times in December alone for operating vehicles, which were stolen in two of the instances, while under the influence.
A woman reported seeing a man, 36-year-old William C. Maysack, driving slowly before slumping over the steering wheel of a car in a parking lot on the 1800 block of S. Stoughton Road at around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. A paramedic with Madison fire was able to reach inside the stolen car, put it in park and remove the keys from the ignition.
The car was stolen from a Hayes Road parking lot Sunday after its owner left it running to warm up.
DeSpain said Maysack told police he uses heroin.
In another incident, an off-duty Madison police lieutenant saw a stolen car with its headlights off going in and out of a ditch at up to 70 mph in the wrong lanes of traffic on Highways T and TT at around 5:50 p.m. on Dec. 9. Dane County Sheriff's deputies and Wisconsin State Troopers were able to block off the stolen car near the intersection of Highway TT and Highway N.
Maysack was arrested after a high-risk stop, DeSpain said. The car he was driving was stolen earlier in the day Dec. 9 after a food delivery driver left it unlocked and running outside of a building on N. Livingston Street.
The first arrest was on Dec. 7, when a woman told police a "damaged car" almost hit her as the driver, Maysack, drove in the wrong lane of traffic on Segoe Road near Sawyer Terrace, DeSpain said. Another witness saw the same car, with one tire missing, another flat and both bumpers loose and damaged, throwing sparks.
Maysack eventually abandoned the car, and officers found him later at a bus stop where he was arrested.
Shooting death of Monona credit union robbery suspect tops recent notable crime news