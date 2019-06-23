Rivera-Luna and Femrite

Rivera-Luna, left, and Femrite

A man and a woman, both from Madison, were arrested Saturday after a possible shots fired incident in Middleton, according to police. 

Officers responded to a report of possible gun shots heard near 2110 Allen Boulevard in Middleton around 9:30 p.m., according to the Middleton Police Department.  

Officers found eight people and a handgun nearby, Middleton police reported. 

Cesar Rivera-Luna, 28, and Shyla Femrite, 28, were both arrested on tentative charges of carrying a concealed weapon, according to police. Femrite was also tentatively charged with obstructing an officer. 

Rivera-Luna and Femrite were taken to the Dane County Jail. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

