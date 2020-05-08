Madison man allegedly hijacks landscaping truck, spits at fire paramedic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A local man was booked into Dane County Jail on Friday after allegedly "acting wildly and causing disturbances" the day before, including hijacking a landscaping truck and spitting at a paramedic.

Daniel F. Cleary, 36, is facing tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without an owner's consent, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, resisting or obstructing an officer, and discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer, according to a report from the Madison Police Department.

On Thursday afternoon, Cleary allegedly got in a landscaping truck on Parkside Drive with a work crew nearby, police said. He drove the truck, which was hauling a trailer, around a parking lot, through a lawn, and over newly planted trees.

After Cleary broke the trailer hitch by going over a median, a member of the landscaping crew jumped through an open window of the truck and took the keys from the ignition, police said.

Cleary yelled death threats at the landscaper, fought with police and spit at a Madison fire paramedic.