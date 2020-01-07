Madison man alleged to have fired fatal gunshots ordered to stand trial, pleads not guilty

A Madison man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree intentional homicide after he was ordered to stand trial on the charge following a preliminary hearing.

Larence G. Thomas, 37, is charged with shooting Malik J. Moss, 19, to death on Sept. 28 outside Ridgecrest Apartments on Northport Drive on Madison’s North Side.

Dane County Circuit Judge Peter Anderson found there was enough evidence to find probable cause that Thomas committed the homicide. Thomas and a co-defendant, Leearthur J. Taylor, 33, of Madison, are scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 24 before Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds, who will be the trial judge in the case.

Anderson’s ruling came after testimony from Madison police Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch, who said she reviewed security video that captured Thomas with a gun shooting Moss.

Thomas’ lawyer, Michael Covey, argued the video had no sound and did not show a flash from the gun. Taylor, who also pointed a gun at Moss, could have shot him instead, Covey argued.

