Madison man accused of killing sister held for trial

A Madison police detective testified Monday that a dispute over several inoperable vehicles might have led to the fatal shooting last year of a 63-year-old Madison woman by her mentally ill brother.

Joseph G. Green, 58, was ordered to stand trial for the murder of his sister, Sheila M. Green, on Christmas Eve. Under questioning from assistant district attorney William Brown during a Monday morning preliminary hearing, Madison police Detective Justine Harris outlined surveillance video and other evidence suggesting Green drove a motorcycle from his Sawyer Terrace apartment to his sister's home on South Midvale Boulevard about three miles away, shot her multiple times, called 911, then drove back to his apartment where he dumped a .380-caliber handgun into a dumpster.

Green was found incapable of assisting in his own defense in February, after a forensic psychiatrist testified that Green harbored delusions about his case and believed family members were conspiring to silence accusations he's made about them, and that he'd been misdiagnosed as schizophrenic in the past.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ordered he be held at a state mental hospital and forced to take medication, but the medication order was challenged and did not go into effect until July. On Dec. 21, Bailey-Rihn ruled he'd regained competency and the case against him could proceed.