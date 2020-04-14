Madison man, 65, thwarts robbers by escaping into Downtown apartment building, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 65-year-old Madison man thwarted a robbery attempt Saturday night by escaping into his apartment building, Madison police reported.

The man was returning to his apartment on North Hancock Street shortly before 6:45 p.m. Saturday when two men, one armed with a handgun, attempted to rob him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The man was able to get inside his building and lock the door. The robbers then broke the door glass, but did not come inside, DeSpain said.

The man said a woman appeared to be with the robbers, but did not take part in the attempted robbery, DeSpain said.

The man said he saw an older blue sedan in the area, but was unsure if it was connected to the criminals, DeSpain sai.d

Police are reviewing area surveillance cameras for clues.

