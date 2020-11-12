Madison man, 18, arrested after crashing stolen car after tires deflated, police say

An 18-year-old Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after crashing a stolen car that had its tires deflated, Verona police reported.
The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. when Verona officer observed three people enter two running vehicles in the 100 block of Llanos Street and drive away at a high rate of speed, Lt. Mark Horstmann said in a statement.
The officer attempted to stop one of the vehicles, a 2017 GMC Acadia, but it increased its speed as it continued fleeing and the officer stopped the pursuit a short while later due to the high speed within residential and commercial areas of the city, Horstmann said.
A second Verona officer observed the Acadia heading east (toward Madison) on Highway 18/151 and attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued fleeing at a high rate of speed, Horstmann said.
Verona police requested Fitchburg police deploy tire deflation devices, which they did. The Arcadia then drove over a tire deflation device and crashed, with the suspect fleeing on foot but caught and arrested by Fitchburg police, Horstmann said.
The investigation determined the Acadia had just been stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Llanos Street, which was the suspicious behavior the initial officer witnessed, Horstman said.
After being evaluated at a local hospital, the suspect, Jalen R. Jackson, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of intentionally take and drive without owner’s consent and fleeing and eluding an officer.
