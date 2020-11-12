Madison man, 18, arrested after crashing stolen car after tires deflated, police say

An 18-year-old Madison man was arrested early Thursday morning after crashing a stolen car that had its tires deflated, Verona police reported.

The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. when Verona officer observed three people enter two running vehicles in the 100 block of Llanos Street and drive away at a high rate of speed, Lt. Mark Horstmann said in a statement.

The officer attempted to stop one of the vehicles, a 2017 GMC Acadia, but it increased its speed as it continued fleeing and the officer stopped the pursuit a short while later due to the high speed within residential and commercial areas of the city, Horstmann said.

A second Verona officer observed the Acadia heading east (toward Madison) on Highway 18/151 and attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued fleeing at a high rate of speed, Horstmann said.

Verona police requested Fitchburg police deploy tire deflation devices, which they did. The Arcadia then drove over a tire deflation device and crashed, with the suspect fleeing on foot but caught and arrested by Fitchburg police, Horstmann said.

The investigation determined the Acadia had just been stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Llanos Street, which was the suspicious behavior the initial officer witnessed, Horstman said.