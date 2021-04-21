Madison leaders pledge to stand with those calling for change after Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

People around Madison praised the conviction Tuesday of white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd, while Dane County’s top law enforcement officers pledged to stand with citizens calling for changes to their profession.

“As an officer of the law, I believe that today justice has prevailed,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement. “The Madison Police Department is prepared to stand in solidarity with our community as we grieve and process the events of May 25th, 2020. I am hopeful that this decision will help our communities heal and will create new opportunities to work and grow together.”

Barnes, who was referring to the day Floyd was killed, took over as Madison’s third Black chief in February.

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, who will leave his position next month after 41 years in law enforcement and 14 as sheriff, said that in the aftermath of the verdict, “law enforcement leaders must be committed to supporting reforms that will prevent the actions by law enforcement that led to the death of George Floyd.”

Mahoney will be replaced by the county’s first Black sheriff, Kalvin Barrett, who was appointed earlier this month by Gov. Tony Evers to fill out the remainder of Mahoney’s term.